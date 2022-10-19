Kyle Schwarber sets record books on fire with 488-foot blast vs. Padres

In game two of the NLCS, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber brought the baseball world to a pause with his homerun against the San Diego Padres.

488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022

With the Phillies leading 1-0 in the sixth, known playoff home run hitter Schwarber made his way to the plate. After what he did, he has now found himself in the record books once again.

Kyle Schwarber's home run went an estimated 488 feet per Statcast, the longest home run in Petco Park during the Statcast era and the second-longest postseason homer. Only Willson Contreras's HR against Alex Wood in Game 4 of the 2017 NLCS went further (491). pic.twitter.com/RuEo2kN8Qj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 19, 2022

Kyle Schwarber took Padres pitcher Yu Darvish deep. The ball traveled 488 feet. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the longest home run in Petco park. It is also the second-longest recorded postseason home run in the Statcast era. It trails only Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras who hit a 491-foot home run in 2017 during the NLCS.

The ball also traveled at a speed of 119.7 MPH, which is the hardest-hit postseason home run in the Statcast era.

Since making his arrival in the MLB in 2015, Schwarber has been a dominant force in the postseason. Before tonight’s matchup, he had recorded 130 postseason plate appearances. In this time, he has recorded 29 hits, 20 runs, 19 RBI, and nine home runs.

Through the 2022 postseason, Schwarber has been a crucial piece in the Phillies success. In six full games and 20 at-bats, he has recorded one hit, two runs, two RBI, and three walks.

In tonight’s outing, Schwarber has had a breakout performance. Through eight innings he has recorded two hits, one RBI, and one home run.

With the contribution of Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies look to take a two-game lead over a strong and resilient Padres team.