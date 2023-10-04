The Philadelphia Phillies clinched the top NL wild-card seed in the MLB Playoffs. As a result, they are facing the Miami Marlins in one of the most competitive first-round series. The Phillies could not have done it without their outstanding players and leadership, but one player, Kyle Schwarber, is highly praised for his efforts.

Kyle Schwarber: the best teammate in the MLB?

Schwarber is one of the best hitters in the MLB. He earned 47 regular season home runs, good for second in the league. More impressively, he thrives as a three-true-outcome hitter. Although his stats are impressive, he glows as a teammate and a person if the Phillies tell the story.

Centerfielder Matt Vierling said Schwarber is one of the best teammates he has ever had, per Fox Sports. Schwarber reportedly took Vierling to a Louis Vuitton store and let him pick out a bag as a gift. Most of the compliments on Schwarber do not come from his shopping hospitality though.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Phillies bullpen arm Matt Strahm said this about Schwarber: “He gets along with everyone… and he's got an unbelievable personality, very approachable.” He added, “He's an open book. He tells everybody the way it is.”

Relief pitcher José Alvarado summed up Schwarber's positive traits well. “If he doesn't perform well today he's not gonna come to clubhouse tomorrow upset or cranky,” Alvarado said.

“He's always gonna show a great attitude and do his routine the same way every day. That's why we all love him. That's why we respect him.”

Clearly, Kyle Schwarber's reputation as a special teammate holds credence. The Phillies will need his leadership and play as they take on the Marlins in an exciting NL Wild Card matchup.