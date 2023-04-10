Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Philadelphia Phillies have received a huge injury update on one of their top pitching prospects Andrew Painter. He played catch Monday for the first time since suffering a sprained elbow March 1st. It went well, although the Phillies plan on taking the recovery process slowly, reports The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

The Phillies could not have had a worse start to the season, both on and off the diamond. News of Painter starting his recovery is welcomed after a string of injury woes dating back to the offseason.

Bryce Harper was already expected to be out the start of the season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but then Spring Training took out starting first baseman Rhys Hoskins with a torn ACL. He will be out for the entire season.

Then the regular season arrived, and the Phillies limped out to an 0-4 start, starting with a sweep against the Texas Rangers. After scratching away a game from the New York Yankees in a three game set in the Bronx, the Phillies returned home for the first time this season at 1-5.

Three games later and the Phillies sit at a less frightening 3-6 through nine, as they took two straight from the Cincinnati Reds before losing the rubber match 6-4 on Sunday. On Monday, they will open a three game series against the Miami Marlins, hoping to get closer to that .500 mark.

Meanwhile, they will take their time with Andrew Painter and ensure he is at more than 100% before putting him back on the field. After a disappointing start to the year, the Phillies are not going to risk anything with the young pitcher.