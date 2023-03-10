Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter was dealt a disappointing injury update on Friday afternoon, as the right-handed pitcher has a UCL tear, the team announced.

“Andrew Painter underwent an MRI-Arthrogram on March 3 which revealed a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Painter sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed a UCL sprain,” the official team Twitter wrote.

“Both the Phillies medical staff and Dr. ElAttrache recommend Painter rest for four weeks from the date of injury and then begin a light tossing progression.”

It’s a tough break for the 19-year-old and the entire Philadelphia organization, as Painter will now sit out for at least a month before starting his light throwing program.

“For those who earned their MD on Twitter and say you can’t pitch with a torn UCL, let me be extremely clear: Plenty of pitchers not only can but do,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Friday. “While UCL sprains typically do end up with pitchers undergoing Tommy John surgery, partial tears can be managed. Just not easy.”

It would certainly be preferable for both the Phillies and Andrew Painter if the injury didn’t require surgery, but only time will tell. Although the UCL isn’t ruptured, meaning completely torn, the sprain diagnosis means he has a ligament tear of some severity.

The Phillies selected Painter with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, singing him for a bonus of $3.9 million.

He made his professional debut with the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Phillies in 2021. He pitched in the minor leagues in 2022, finishing the season with a combined 6-2 record, sparkling 1.56 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 103 2/3 innings between three teams.

The Phillies named him the Minor League Player of the Year following his excellent campaign, and both sides will be hoping the injury doesn’t cost him too much of the 2023 season.