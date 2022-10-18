Phillies’ Nick Castellanos finally figures out Philly fans in the most perfect way possible

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the San Diego Padres for a trip to the World Series in the NLCS. Almost no one thought the Phillies would be here, and yet they are. As a long-suffering fan base finally gets winning baseball again, outfielder Nick Castellanos is still getting used to Phillies fans.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Castellanos said that he is learning about the immense passion in Philadelphia fans and is loving it.

“I’m just beginning to understand that Philadelphia Phillies fans are extremely passionate in the moment,” Castellanos said, via ESPN. “I see it with the Eagles. Things are going great, but if someone drops a sure-handed touchdown, they’re raining boos like someone just kicked your dog. There’s good and bad in that passion, but when we’re rolling, there’s more good than bad. It’s awesome.”

Castellanos’ assessment is spot-on. Philadelphia fans are very passionate about their sports teams. While that can sometimes lead to taking things a little too far, the city always celebrates the players that give it their all and the teams that defy the odds, such as this year’s Phillies.

Castellanos got the full Philly experience amid his regular-season struggles but became revered after some huge playoff hitting and a great diving catch in the NLDS. Alec Bohm did, too, when he declared during a Phillies regular-season game that he “f***ing hates” the city before apologizing, improving his play and becoming loved by the fanbase.

Alec Bohm said he “f*cking hates this place,” owned up to it and admitted saying it, and the fans gave him a standing ovation the next night. Philadelphia is an incredible sports town. pic.twitter.com/6inYXIGeEv — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 13, 2022

Not only are the Phillies thriving but so are the Eagles. The Sixers have a lot of potential to be great, the Flyers are undefeated so far and the Union are the top seed in the MLS Eastern Conference. Philadelphia sports are buzzing right now and Castellanos is right in the middle of it.