What a time to be a Philly sports fan! The ever-passionate fanbase had one of the best sports weekends to date. The Phillies marched to the NLCS, eliminating a bitter rival in the process. The Flyers, against all odds, started the NHL season 2-0. And to top it off, the Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated by beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

The weight of this occasion isn’t lost on Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Speaking the day after their Week 6 win, Sirianni talked about how important this weekend was for the Philly fanbase. He then went on to rave about the culture in the city. (via Zach Berman)

Nick Sirianni: “What’s so cool about Philadelphia is it’s such a great sports town that it matters here, and it matters nationally here, and it’s great to be able to put that on display.”

The Eagles have been mighty impressive to start the season. They handled easy opponents well, and went toe-to-toe against some of the best teams in the league. And when they had to grind and claw their way to a win (see: Week 5 vs. Arizona), Philly proved that it can also win ugly games when they need to. That’s the sign of a team that can potentially go far in the playoffs.

The 17-0 dream is still alive for the Eagles, at least for this week. They have a relatively soft schedule for the next few games, though, as they play teams that are below or are hovering at the .500 mark. If this team makes it to even just 10-0… the chaos in Philadelphia will be absolutely insane to watch.