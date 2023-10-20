Following a Game 2 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, it seemed as though the Philadelphia Phillies were already booking a one-way ticket to the World Series. But the MLB playoffs rarely work that way; the Diamondbacks, fueled by their home crowd, ended up taking home a 2-1 walk-off win in Game 3, making it a series against Nick Castellanos and the Phillies.

Now, some may contend that the momentum is on the Diamondbacks' side; but as was stated earlier, the playoffs don't work this way. Every game takes on an identity of its own apart from the previous matchups, and the Phillies, given how playoff-tested they have been over the past two years, are no longer strangers to this specific kind of adversity.

In fact, Nick Castellanos believes that the Phillies possess a special kind of resiliency that makes them such a tough team to dispose of in the postseason.

“We thrive after getting punched in the face,” Castellanos said, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Not too many teams escape that gauntlet that is the Wild Card Series and the NLDS without having some sort of tenacity to weather whatever storms their opponents may throw at them. The Phillies have done this for two years now, vanquishing two 100-win Braves teams, one division champion in the St. Louis Cardinals (2022), and an underrated team in the Miami Marlins.

Even Trea Turner, who is just in his first season as a member of the Phillies but has been part of contending teams aplenty, remarked that he has been in this position before and that there's no reason to panic.

“We've done it all year. So just another day,” Turner added.

With Christopher Sanchez on the mound, all Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner have to do for the Phillies in Game 4 on Friday night is to provide some run support so they could take a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5.