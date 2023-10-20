Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson named Cristopher Sanchez his starting pitcher for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Cristopher Sanchez is starting Game 4, Rob Thomson said,” per The Athletic Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb.

The Phillies had a chance to build a commanding 3-0 lead over the Diamondbacks in the NLCS on Thursday. Unfortunately, Philadelphia lost to Arizona 2-1 in walk-off fashion.

The game was a pitching duel between the Phillies' Ranger Suarez and the Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt for five innings. Suarez recorded seven strikeouts and allowed three hits in 5.1 innings of work. On the other hand, Pfaadt had nine strikeouts while allowing just two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Arizona's Ketel Marte drove in the winning run off Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the ninth inning. Consequently, the Diamondbacks trimmed the NLCS series deficit to 2-1. Their fans cheered wildly after Marte's walk-off single.

The Phillies' hot bats propelled them to victory in Game 2 of the NLCS. Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs as Philadelphia took an early 2-0 series lead in the NLCS with a 10-0 shellacking of Arizona. This time around, the Diamondbacks made some adjustments on the mound. They silenced the Phillies' bats in Game 3. Philadelphia scored its only run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning.

Cristopher Sanchez recorded 96 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA in 19 starts for the Phillies in the regular season. He finished the 2023 MLB campaign with a 3-5 win-loss record. Hopefully, Cristopher Sanchez will stifle the Diamondbacks' offense so the Phillies can increase their series lead and inch closer to a second consecutive stint in the Fall Classic.