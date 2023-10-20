Whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks can come back to to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series, Ketel Marte is leaving his mark in October. The second baseman kept his team's improbable World Series dream alive in thrilling fashion on Thursday.

Marte smacked a base hit into center field to give Arizona a 2-1 walk-off victory over the imposing Phillies in Game 3 at Chase Field. The moment perfectly encapsulates this club, more specifically their 2023 MLB playoffs experience. The D-backs just keep fighting, even when it looks like they are clinging to life. The night's big hero summed it up best.

"We, we can compete with anybody in this league." SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK, KETEL! pic.twitter.com/54OzsGhmNN — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 20, 2023

“We have a great team, we can compete with anybody in this league,” Marte said postgame. The second part of that statement rings especially true. Despite a gap in talent and postseason experience, the Diamondbacks continue to beat the odds. They were severely scuffling in the second half of the season and appeared to be headed toward another losing campaign. Now, they are one win away from tying the NLCS at two games a piece.

In addition to the walk-off hit, Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles. The 2019 All-Star enjoyed a nice bounce-back year for Arizona (batted .276 with 25 home runs and 82 RBIs) and has been manager Torey Lovullo's best hitter in the postseason. He will probably have to maintain his clutch ways if the Diamondbacks are to overcome Philly's scary offense and superb starting pitching.

There is still a lot of work to do, but this resilient group commands respect. Game 4 starts at approximately 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday.