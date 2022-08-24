Nick Maton hilariously details emergency toilet trip right before Phillies walk-off RBI

Nick Maton was feeling really good after delivering a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th inning Tuesday vs. the Cincinnati Reds. But the young Philadelphia Phillies second baseman was apparently feeling really good right before the at-bat as well. During postgame interviews, it was revealed that Maton had to make a quick run to the bathroom just prior to his plate appearance.

His Phillies teammate Bryson Scott, ratted him out.

"I had to go real quick and then I saw he was at third base." Nick Maton had to take a quick bathroom break before hitting the walk-off RBI 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UJZkXwdThc — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 24, 2022

Scott mentioned how the two of them were in the clubhouse at the cage in between innings. Suddenly, Maton said he go number one as Scott headed back up. Before he knew it, Scott was already on third base and he was due to bat.

The Phillies infielder rushed to bat and certainly made the most of it. He ripped a 2-2 high fastball for a single to right, scoring Scott from third sending the Phillies fans home happy.

Tuesday marked Maton’s 10th game played this year. He was called up in early June but was sent back down immediately. The Phillies prospect was brought up once again in early August, and thus far, has done a great job. The 25-year-old is hitting .345 with 11 RBI already.

With the win, Philadelphia pulled a half game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second wild card spot. Of course, this year three wild card teams make the playoffs. Only the Milwaukee Brewers are within immediate striking distance of the Phillies. They are two games back of the Phillies with a little under six weeks left in the regular season.