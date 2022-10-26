The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for their first World Series since 2009, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, manager Rob Thomson has announced that Aaron Nola will start the series opener, with Zack Wheeler going in Game 2 against the Houston Astros.

Via Todd Zolecki:

“Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series. Zack Wheeler will start Game 2.”

Nola has been brilliant in these playoffs for the Phillies, going 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 17.1 innings, striking out 18 in the process, and allowing a mere three walks. His only rough outing was in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on the road, giving up six earned in 4.2 innings, including a crucial hit to his brother, Austin Nola.

As for Wheeler, he’s truly been flawless, owning a 1.78 postseason ERA in four starts and a WHIP of just 0.51. The Phillies righty went six innings and surrendered two runs in the World Series-clinching win on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Nola will be on nine days of rest by the time Game 1 rolls around, while Wheeler will have six days. The Phillies head into the Fall Classic as a clear underdog, but they’ve proved all the doubters wrong so far after coming into the playoffs as the last NL seed, even eliminating the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

This group is as confident as ever and with two aces on the hill to start the World Series in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia will like their chances. There is no question about it.