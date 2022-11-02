Philadelphia pizzeria trolls Astros amid World Series vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros only wanted some pizza ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t get much love in the City of Brotherly Love.

During FOX Sports’ pre-game show on Tuesday, Kevin Burkhardt shared a story that they have heard heading to the game. Apparently a Philadelphia pizzeria received a large order of pies, but after the said store learned it was the Astros who made it, they canceled it and didn’t deliver.

The Astros ordered pizzas today in Philly, but they were never delivered. Sounds like this pizza drama is a recurring theme 🤣@kevinburkhardt | @AROD | @derekjeter | @davidortiz | @thebighurt_35 pic.twitter.com/2Q8Xu8bC3R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2022

Clearly, all of Philadelphia is in full support of the Phillies. Even if it meant losing some significant profit, they don’t care–well, at least the rumored pizzeria in question didn’t.

Now we are not sure if the Astros were able to order pizza from some other stores, but it’s safe to assume they had a hard time enjoying the Philadelphia food in their visit to the city.

But hey, maybe it’s a good thing the Astros didn’t get the pizza. After all, remember the Michael Jordan flu game that was actually the food poisoning game? It has been claimed that MJ suffered from food poisoning after ordering pizza from a local joint. The conspiracy around it has since been debunked, but hey, it’s not bad for the Astros to be extra careful right?

The Astros will be in Philadelphia until Thursday before returning home. The only question is whether they have something to play for when they go back to Houston.