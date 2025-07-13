Michigan football will soon put the weight of its future on Bryce Underwood. He responded by adding 15 pounds. Even dropping an “explosive” declaration following the weight gain.

Underwood will soon pursue the starting quarterback reins once fall camp begins. Michigan rattled the college football recruiting world back in November — flipping Underwood from LSU. The Wolverines landed a new five-star talent to generate new excitement in Ann Arbor.

Now Wolverine fans will love Underwood's declaration, which he shared to On3/Rivals Michigan reporter Clayton Sayfie on Sunday.

“I came in at 215. I weigh 230 right now,” Underwood told the outlet.

That's when Underwood dropped this big revelation about the added weight.

“I feel like it’s made me more explosive,” he said. “They help with our speed and everything like that, so I feel faster than I usually do.”

Bryce Underwood adds dynamic dimension to Michigan

Underwood enters “The Big House” as the most highly-anticipated freshman in years. Especially in the era of NIL and recruiting rankings.

He walked into a QB room that became compiled with transfers. East Carolina QB and former five-star Jake Garcia arrived via the college football transfer portal in June 16. Former Fresno State starter Mikey Keene joined Michigan too — who became neck-and-neck with Underwood during spring practices.

However, the true freshman Underwood showed traits that make him the trending favorite to earn the starter nod.

“He's become the clear favorite in the Wolverines' starting quarterback job and has more than lived up to the hype that comes along with being the No. 1-ranked overall player in the 2025 recruiting class,” Matt Zenitz of 247Sports wrote after speaking with Michigan sources.

Underwood drew comparisons to legendary Texas QB Vince Young, the last Longhorns signal-caller to lead Texas to the national title. The new Wolverines QB brings a “potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism” vibe to the Wolverines, per the evaluation from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

That scouting report dropped before Underwood became a Wolverine and added extra pounds. Now he feels faster at 230 — signaling a new edge in trying to land QB1 honors.