The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings by a final score of 102-83 on Sunday afternoon. Indiana took control of the game early and did not look back. Dallas struggled on the defensive end of the floor and the Wings' offensive attack was inconsistent. After the game, Paige Bueckers was asked about her first professional matchup against Caitlin Clark.

“We're two competitors who just want to win,” Bueckers told reporters when asked about Clark.

Bueckers and Clark are the two most recent WNBA No. 1 overall picks, something that added additional hype to the game. Clark did not play when the Fever visited Dallas in June, so this game on Sunday was highly-anticipated to say the least.

Bueckers also praised Clark's game. There is clearly respect between the two players.

Bueckers led all scorers with 21 points on 9-15 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from beyond the arc. The Wings rookie added four assists, four rebounds and two steals. Despite a strong individual performance from Paige Bueckers, it was Caitlin Clark's fever who earned the win.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points. Clark, however, recorded a 14-point, 13-assist double-double. She added five steals and three rebounds while connecting on four of her 12 field goal attempts and two of her seven three-point shots. It wasn't her most efficient scoring performance, but Clark consistently found ways to get her teammates involved throughout the contest.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will have plenty of head-to-head matchups in the future. The two will always be connected with one another given the fact they were drafted first overall in back-to-back seasons. A rivalry narrative has been pushed, but Clark and Bueckers seem to truly respect each other.

The Wings will attempt to bounce back with a victory on Wednesday night in Arlington, TX against the Las Vegas Aces.