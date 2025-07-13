The Cleveland Guardians got some good news recently, as pitcher Shane Bieber is supposed to be making his rehab start soon, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

“Shane Bieber is set to start on Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League. Will be his first start since he had a setback in his Tommy John surgery recovery last month,” Stebbins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bieber is coming back from Tommy John surgery in April 2024, but suffered a setback when he started to feel soreness during a bullpen session. Last season, he made two starts for the team, going 2-0 and striking out 20 in 12 scoreless innings.

Bieber spoke about his setback at the beginning of June.

“My mind went back to a very close buddy of mine said a few weeks or a few months back when I was starting bullpens. He was like, ‘Just don't freak out. If you get a setback, everybody gets at least one,” Bieber said via The Associated Press. “I was hoping to be that anomaly, but at the same time, maybe it's just part of the process and I'm trying to listen to my elbow and my body and do what's best for myself and the team in the long term.”

It seems like Bieber is making progress from then, and it's good news to hear that he is getting back on the mound soon.

Shane Bieber making rehab start for Guardians

Bieber has been known as one of the better pitchers in the league, which is why people are waiting to see him get back on the field. Over his 134 career starts with the Guardians, he has a 62-32 record, a 3.22 ERA and 958 strikeouts. Bieber has put together some solid seasons with the Guardians, and one has probably never been better than 2020, when he won the American League Cy Young Award and finished fourth in MVP voting.

That's the player that the Guardians are hoping they can get when he returns, and his presence will be much needed. The Guardians are currently 45-49 and 4.5 games back of the AL wild card spot. It's going to take them to go on a run after the All-Star break, and if they can get healthy, they have a chance of running off some wins.

The first step is trying to get Bieber back in a rhythm and bringing him along slowly.