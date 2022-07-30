Phillies acquire utility man Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies have started to make moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. As they look for help in the pitching department, they have acquired Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic broke the news of the Phillies trading for Sosa, a 26-year-old utilityman. Philadelphia announced that the trade was official and said that JoJo Romero, a 25-year-old, left-handed relief pitcher, will head to St. Louis in the deal.

The Phillies have acquired infielder Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals, sources tell me and @KatieWoo. No word yet on return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2022

Sosa has had a rough 2022 season, to say the least. In 53 games, he has a paltry .515 OPS and 23 hits. His strikeout percentage has risen roughly 10 percentage points from last season and he has yet to hit a home run.

The Phillies could use some depth in the infield, which Sosa can definitely bring, as Jean Segura continues his injury rehab. Last year, Sosa had an OPS of .735 with six home runs in 113 games. If given the chance, he could bounce back and become a key player in Philly as they look to finally reach the postseason. His contract is under team control for four more seasons, including three arbitration years.

The Cardinals had little use for Sosa due to the emergence of Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman, which has moved Tommy Edman to shortstop, Sosa’s usual position. Sosa will get the chance to redeem himself in Philadelphia while St. Louis adds a new pitcher. Romero has only pitched 21.2 innings in the major leagues, including only two this season.