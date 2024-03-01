Dollar Dog Night used to be one of the most popular events for a Philadelphia Phillies game. Fans would pack the stands and hot dogs would be sold like… well, hot dogs. But it's all coming to an end this season all thanks to the shenanigans fans pulled in the past.
The Phillies will no longer have Dollar Dog Night and are instead going with a 2-for-1 deal moving forward, according to ESPN. From the sounds of it, the organization is tired of fans throwing hot dogs around the stadium. Additionally, the long lines forming at concessions were reportedly becoming a safety hazard.
“Armed with projectile frankfurters, some unruly Phillies fans began chucking their favorite Hatfield meat during a game last season, and the dogs soared like cans of corn throughout the stands and onto the field. The demand for the discount dogs also led to clogged lanes on the concourse, leading to security and safety concerns.”
Last season some fans got into a food fight in the stands. Although the reported incident was seemingly good-natured, it did lead to some ejections. Phillies senior vice president, John Weber, seemed happy that Dollar Dog Night is being removed. Clearly, the popular event was just too much for the organization to deal with for much longer.
“It wasn't just the throwing. It's the concourse, the crowds of everybody being at the same X amount of stands. But obviously, you know, the throwing was a little bit of a tipping point.”
The Phillies likely don't need Dollar Dog Night to get fans to attend the games. They're one of the better teams in the league and should be once again in 2024. We'll see how the season plays out, but Philadelphia is a team to watch.
With that said, RIP to a 27-year-long tradition. Phillies games may never be the same without Dollar Dog Night.