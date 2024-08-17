ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Christopher Sanchez heads to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick.

Nationals-Phillies Projected Starters

MacKenzie Gore vs. Christopher Sanchez

MacKenzie Gore (7-10) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP

Last Start: Gore went four innings last time out, giving up five hits and six walks. Five runs were scored, but none of them were earned. Still, he would take the loss to the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: In nine starts on the road, Gore is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

Christopher Sanchez (8-8) with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Sanchez went 4.2 innings in his previous start, giving up 12 hits, two walks, and seven runs. He would take the loss to the Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 starts at home this year, Sanchez is 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA and a .232 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:05 PM ET/ 3:05 PM PT

TV: MASN2/NBCSP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. CJ Abrams has been great this year. He is hitting .251 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 22 bases and scored 71 times. Luis Garcia Jr. is also having a solid year. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Garcia has 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Further, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 45 times. Rounding out the top bats of nthe year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .227 on the year with 11 home runs, 42 RBIS, and 34 runs scored.

In the last week, Alex Call has been great. He is hitting .385 in the last week. He has four RBIs and a run scored in the last week. Keibert Ruiz is also having a solid week. He is hitting just .190 but has two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the hot bats is James Wood. He has a home run and four RBIS plus five runs scored while hitting .333. the Nationals have hit .263 this week with four home runs and 25 runs scored.

Current Nationals have 53 career at-bats against Christopher Sanchez. They have hit .302 against Sanchez. Ildemaro Vargas is 5-12 with two doubles and two RBIs. Luis Garcia Jr is 2-9 with a double and two RBIs. Further, CJ Abrams is 5-11 with an RBI.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are sixth in majors in runs scored while sitting fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .297 this year with a .351 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 84 RBIs while scoring 54 runs this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .283 on the year with a .374 on-base percentage. Harper has 26 home runs, 73 RBIS and 67 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .253 with a .382 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 28 home runs, 78 RBIs, and has scored 84 times on the year.

Alec Bohm has been great this past week. He is hitting .304 with a .360 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIS with two runs scored. Kyle Schwarber is driving in runs, but not hitting well. He is hitting .083 with a .207 opponent batting average. He has a home run, five RBIS, and four runs scored. Johan Rojas has also been solid this week. He is hitting .353 with four RBIS and three runs scored. The Phillies have been hitting fairly well. He is hitting .256 in the last week with five home runs and 30 runs scored this week.

Current Phillies have 103 career at-bats against MacKenzie Gore. They have hit well against him, hitting .291 with seven home runs. Nick Castellanos has been great, going 5-15 with two home runs and three RBIs. Alec Bohm has also been solid, going 4-13 with a home run and three RBIs. Further, Bryce Harper is 5-17 with two doubles and two RBIs against Gore.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Both teams can score very well. They are both scoring over four runs per game. Further, MacKenzie Gore has not been pitching well as of late, and neither has Christopher Sanchez. There should be plenty of runs in this game, so take the over.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-106)