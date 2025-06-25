The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros opened their series with a pitcher's duel on Tuesday night. Framber Valdez was dealing for Houston, allowing just three hits and no runs through six innings. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez started great as well, preserving a no-hitter with an insane catch in the fifth inning.

Ranger Suarez has allowed 0 hits through 5 innings 👀 pic.twitter.com/lsN7Hmv9yM — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Astros rookie right fielder Cam Smith hit a scorching line drive right back at Suarez, who snagged it out of the air. Baseball Savant says that Smith hit that ball 78.8 miles per hour with an expected batting average of .380. Luckily for the Phillies, Suarez was there to snag it and get the second out of the inning. Christian Walker made an out to end the fifth, preserving the no-hitter.

Suarez's no-hit bid did not last any longer. Yanier Diaz opened the sixth inning with a single, and Cooper Hummel followed up with one of his own. But Suarez did keep the shutout going, forcing a Mauricio Dubon double play and striking out Isaac Paredes.

Article Continues Below

Suarez has been one of the many bright spots for the Phillies this year. He had a 2.20 ERA in nine starts entering the game on Tuesday. That number continues to drop as he continues to mow down Astros hitters. Of all pitchers on the Phillies' roster with more than two appearances, Suarez has the lowest ERA.

The Astros have been hot of late, going 28-15 since May 6, when they were under .500. It is a similar path to the AL West lead that they took last year, just reaching the pinnacle a little earlier. Recent struggles from the Seattle Mariners have them five games up heading into the Phillies series. That makes this performance all the more impressive from Suarez.

The Phillies and Astros will continue their series on Wednesday with Zach Wheeler and Colton Gordon taking the mound.