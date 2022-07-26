The harsh reality facing Phillies at MLB trade deadline, per GM

Just one game back of a Wild Card spot in the National League, it makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Speaking to the media, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski revealed the harsh reality the Phillies are facing ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Reds’ Luis Castillo is the prize. But given his 2.37 ERA over his last 11 starts and the fact that he’s under club control through next season, Cincinnati is believed to be seeking at least two elite prospects in any package. In the Phillies’ case, that likely means Abel or Painter, plus catcher Logan O’Hoppe or centerfielder Johan Rojas. “Every position there’s premium guys out there, and then there’s other guys that could be helpful,” Dombrowski said. “Well, the premium guys are probably going to cost you your top prospects. I don’t think, as an organization, we’re in that position right now. I just don’t think we’re there.”

Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski did hint throughout that the club would be looking into starting pitching help at the MLB trade deadline, as noted by Lauber. However, fans shouldn’t be expecting a flashy move.

The Phillies executive came right out and said it. The top guy, aka Luis Castillo, etc., is going to cost nearly all of the top prospects in Philadelphia’s farm system.

Dombrowski simply doesn’t think his club is in a position to do that. He’s not ready to part with all or most of the team’s top four prospects, a price they’d likely have to pay to acquire a player of Castillo’s caliber.

Philly fans shouldn’t expect their team to stand pat at the MLB trade deadline. They shouldn’t be expecting a splash either.