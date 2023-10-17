The Philadelphia Phillies are up 1-0 on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB NLCS. The Phillies' offense stayed hot, as they put five points on the board while holding Arizona to three. The rivalry is brewing rapidly with players throwing bits of shade at the other team. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly recently said he couldn't imagine Citizens Bank Park being louder than the World Baseball Classic was in Venezuela. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's response to that is, “We'll see what says after tonight's game,” per Bob Nightengale.

The Phillies-Diamondbacks rivalry brews hotter

Trea Turner had a solid performance in Game 1. He scored a run and had two hits. He impacted the game, but Kelly's comments might fuel him to a breakout performance. Speaking of impressive performances, Bryce Harper led the way for Philly's offense.

Harper had two hits and two runs, one of which electrified the Phillies' crowd. In addition, Harper was responsible for two RBI. That is a pretty good performance for someone who dealt with the pressure of playing an MLB Playoff game on their birthday.

The Phillies did enough to hold the Diamondbacks' depth of hitters back. The Diamondbacks had five hitters with a batting average of .238 or better. Surely, they will want to get more offense out of their impact players.

Arizona stays in Philly for Game 2. With everything brewing, the Diamondbacks will look for revenge to steal a game from the red-hot Phillies. Will Citizens Bank Park really be louder than the WBC stadium? Time holds the answer as both teams gear up for their second NLCS matchup.