The Philadelphia Phillies are taking the MLB by storm in the Playoffs. They upset the number-seeded Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, winning 3-1. Now, the Phillies are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NLCS. Bryce Harper is continuing his hot-hitting streak, as he scored a home run in Game 1 of the series. His home run comes on a special day for him, his birthday. The birthday boy put something extra on his celebration after hitting his first home run as a 31-year-old.

BRYCE HARPER WITH ANOTHER HOME RUN FOR THE PHILLIES 🤯pic.twitter.com/dtsv4uG2fk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

When Harper finished running the bases, he put up the numbers “three” and “one” on his fingers, via FOX Sports: MLB.

First swing as a 31-year old for Bryce Harper is a home run! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KqIHTytLh1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2023

Harper is having quite the MLB Playoffs run. Before Game 1 of the NLCS, Harper hit a total of three postseason home runs with a .368 batting average. Philadelphia relies on him to lead the offense. The Phillies have done well so far, but their matchup against the Diamonds will not be easy.

The red-hot Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in their NLDS. Arizona has game-changing hitters of their own. Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel, Gorbin Caroll, and Gabriel Moreno are all batting .238 or greater averages. The Diamondbacks' defense will need to be on-point to compete with the Philly though.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Brandon Marsh, and Nick Castellanos, are all batting a .357 average or better. The Phillies have multiple weapons but still want to see more from Kyle Schwarber, who has struggled batting this postseason.

Will Harper and the Phillies continue their impressive streak and take down the Diamondbacks? This NLCS will be one for the ages.