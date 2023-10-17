There is no hotter hitter on the planet right now than Nick Castellanos. The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder is crushing the baseball and leading a hungry Phillies squad back to the World Series.

Castellanos continued his heroics in the MLB playoffs with his fifth home run in three games after he launched a solo shot to extend Philadelphia's lead in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the Phillies' third home run off of D-backs ace Zac Gallen, who took the loss after allowing five runs across five innings.

Not only is Castellanos knocking the cover off the ball, he's doing it in front of his 10-year-old son Liam who can be seen sitting front and center near the Phillies dugout.

Nick Castellanos’ son Liam had an AMAZING reaction to his home run 🙌 (via @_andrewmongo) pic.twitter.com/4d1PvIMZBp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

“It’s so special, right now I probably can’t put it into words, but I’m sure there’s going to be one day when I’m looking back at these photos and it’s going to be amazing,” Castellanos said, via MLB Network.

Castellanos and the Phillies are truly putting together a special run right now that is eerily similar to the one they had to the World Series last October. Philadelphia is three wins shy from returning to the Fall Classic and is riding the wave of one of the best lineups in baseball to another NL pennant.

Making postseason history

There's no sugarcoating just how amazing Nick Castellanos' postseason performance has been to this point. Considering where he was 12 months ago in the midst of his first postseason with the Phillies, the numbers he's putting up now are pretty incredible.

Castellanos had a mediocre first season in Philadelphia to his standards and was looked at as a viable bounce-back candidate for the Phils this season. He almost had no choice, as his $20 million a year salary comes with some criticism from fans when he's not performing up to par, especially Philadelphia fans.

The 31-year-old springboarded into the 2023 season with newfound confidence and wasted no time displaying it on the diamond. Castellanos took his .840 OPS in the first half into the second All-Star selection of his career. At the end of the regular season, he had missed just five games and launched 29 homers with a career-high 106 runs batted in.

Castellanos has picked up right where he left off in the MLB playoffs. He has four multi-hit games and an OPS of 1.000 as the Phillies are 6-1 in the postseason. He became the first player to hit multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games and joined Reggie Jackson as the only players to have five home runs in a three-game span in baseball's postseason.

Nick Castellanos and the Phillies are clicking on all cylinders right now and it will be tough to take them down if things continue to go the way they are. The Philadelphia right fielder is almost impossible to get out right now and has created more problems for opposing pitching than they'd like to have.