The Philadelphia Phillies were on the ropes during Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets, and their fans let them know it. After crumbling during the eighth inning of a Game 1 loss, the Phillies trailed 3-0 with just three hits through five and a half innings on Sunday. The Citizens Bank Park crowd was growing restless, with boos raining down from the stands.

Then Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos gave them something to cheer about, hitting back-to-back homers to tie the game. After Mets third basemen Mark Vientos tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, Harper worked a walk and Castellanos drove in Trea Turner from second to seal a 7-6 victory.

Following the win, Harper took no issue with the boos from his home crowd.

“They live and die by results, and I understand that completely,” the Phillies star said of the fans to ESPN's Jeff Passan. “So. that's just how they are. When you sign here, when you play here, that's how it is. And I respect them for it.”

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Phillies have guaranteed themselves another home matchup.

Phillies stars stick by fans after thrilling Game 2 victory

There may be no greater example of the emotional swings of a playoff baseball game than Castellanos' experience Sunday. After going 1 for 4 with two strikeouts during Game 1, the Phillies right fielder was 0 for 2 to start Game 2. The fans appeared to be growing impatient after his second out.

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia star responded with three straight hits to propel his team to victory. Following the win, Castellanos said he raised his focus level after the boos from the crowd during his second at-bat.

“I was just kind of frustrated, so I guess I locked in more,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harper, Castellanos and the Phillies still have their work cut out for them if they hope to advance to the NLCS. The Mets are playing like the hottest team in baseball and have proven they're never dead late in must-win games.

Philadelphia will travel to New York for Games 3 and 4 before returning to Citizens Bank Park for Game 5 on Friday.