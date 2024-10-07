After getting upset by the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series on Saturday, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies looked as though they were going down again at the hands of their National League East division rivals in Game 2 on Sunday.

Instead, Philadelphia got it together just in time to pull off a 7-6 come-from-behind victory, tying the series at 1-1 and preventing themselves from falling down a brutal 2-0 series hole.

Harper surely was thrilled and proud of Philadelphia's victory and how he and his teammates fought back and defied the odds.

“I said it to the guys, Rocky would be proud,” Harper told reporters after the win, per Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio.

The Phillies showed ‘Rocky' energy in huge Game 2 win vs. Mets

The Phillies, who had a bye in the Wild Card Round, found themselves trailing New York early, as the Mets struck first with two runs in the third inning before adding another in the sixth. Harper's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth frame and Nick Castellanos' solo blast in the same inning tied the score at 3-3.

But the Mets immediately responded with a Brandon Nimmo home run in the seventh inning. In the eighth frame, Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead for the first time in the contest with a triple that drove both Harper and Castellanos home. JT Realmuto extended Philly's lead after his groundout, which led to a Stotts run.

Then came what seemed to be another backbreaker for the Phillies, as Mark Vientos of the Mets hit a two-run home run at the top of the ninth inning that gave New York the lead again. But just like Rocky, the Phillies refused to go down. Amid the long odds for a comeback, Philadelphia went down to work and got the business done.

After Austin Hays struck out to start the inning followed by a Kyle Schwarber popout, Trea Turner got a walk. Bryce Harper then also got issued with a free pass moving Turner to second base. Castellanos sent every Phillies fan at Citizens Bank Park home happy when he hit a single that drove in the winning run.

Harper and the Phillies will look to sustain their momentum and get the series lead for the first time on Tuesday when they take their turn to play as a road team at Citi Field.