Starting pitcher Zach Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season filled with expectations following the team's second straight run deep into the postseason in 2023. Last week, Wheeler inked a mammoth three-year, $126 million contract extension with the Phillies that will keep him with the team through the end of the 2026 season, at which point he will be 36 years old.
Recently, Wheeler broke down his approach as the 2024 campaign draws near.
“I'm [concentrated] on the season and trying to bring a championship back to Philly,” said Wheeler, per MLB Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…getting there is hard, but winning it is a whole different story. We all got our feet wet a little bit. Hopefully we can get back there and finally win.”
Indeed, the Phillies advanced all the way to the World Series back in 2022 after dispatching the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres in the NL side of the bracket, but were ultimately sent home by the Houston Astros once they got there. Last year, Wheeler was once again brilliant in the postseason in sending the Braves packing once again, but this time, it was the Arizona Diamondbacks who got the best of the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.
In any case, Wheeler and the Phillies will take the diamond for their first regular season game in just a few short weeks against the Braves in a rematch of the last two postseasons.