Zack Wheeler's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Zack Wheeler will be in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future on the back of his brand new three-year, $126 million deal. Wheeler has been one of the best arms in the league since 2020 when he joined the Phillies. Wheeler put together three straight seasons with an ERA+ over 140, and even last year still posted one around 120. This stretch of dominance in Philadelphia includes an All-Star and Cy Young runner-up campaign in 2021. This contract is just one more step in a critical offseason for a team looking to compete for a World Series. In honor of Wheeler's big new deal, let's take a look back at how he got here, and how he's doing now.
Zack Wheeler's Net Worth in 2024
Zack Wheeler's net worth before this contract was estimated to be about $7 million, according to Sportskeeda. That number is sure to be on the rise after signing his new extension with an average annual value north of $40 million per year, one of the most lucrative ever. Before this deal, Wheeler spent most of his career on bare minimum deals, making under a million dollars throughout most of his 20s. In his thirties, on the Phillies and with his career taking off, Wheeler has made a name for himself.
Zack Wheeler's career
Wheeler was drafted number six overall to the San Francisco Giants in the 2009 MLB draft. Four years later in 2013, Wheeler made his MLB debut for the New York Mets. He played the first several years of his career in the Big Apple. Wheeler was a league-average pitcher for his first two years, and then tore his UCL. He missed 2015 and 2016 due to complications from Tommy John surgery. After a slow 2017, he began to find his form with a solid couple of seasons for the Mets in 2018 and 2019 as he entered the end of his 20s. And then, after signing with Philadelphia, Wheeler took the next step.
Wheeler is now a key part of a team featuring stars like Bryce Harper, and looking to win a World Series for the first time since 2008, and only the third time in franchise history. He has five pitches: a four-seam fastball, a sinker, a curveball, a slider, and a changeup. In his last three seasons, he's averaged over five strikeouts per walk twice, and all three times over 4.5 per walk. Wheeler has been a workhorse and effective out getter, even winning the Golden Glove for the pitcher spot last year. He is undoubtedly deserving of this big extension and remains a key piece for the Phillies rotation alongside Aaron Nola. Both of them will be relied upon heavily once again in the 2024 season.
Zack Wheeler's personal life
Wheeler is married to Dominique Rizzo, and the two share two young children together. Rizzo's Instagram is full of adorable pictures of the two young kids. Outside of that, though, the two are very private with their personal lives. Incidentally, he's close friends with Chipper Jones, former Atlanta Braves legend, after the two met through a mutual agent. Wheeler was born in Georgia and grew up with two older brothers who also played baseball. One even played in the farm system for the New York Yankees. But Zack is the one who broke through and has become an excellent MLB pitcher.