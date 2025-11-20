After a year-long wait, AEW is back with Continental Classic!

Last year, Kazuchika Okada defended his Continental Championship against Will Ospreay in the finals of the tournament at Worlds End. Now, almost a year later, the promotion is back with its 2025 edition. On the Nov. 26 edition of Wednesday night Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve, fans will witness this year’s Continental Classic tournament officially kick off. The announcement was shared formally on the November 19th edition of Dynamite.

As of this writing, no competitors, brackets/or matchups for the tournament have been confirmed. With the tournament set to begin next week, fans can expect updates to drop before or during the upcoming Full Gear PPV.

Eddie Kingston won the inaugural tournament in 2023, defeating Jon Moxley in the finals. The 2024 edition was won by “The Rainmaker.” Okada currently holds the Continental, International, and the Unified Championship. It is still unknown if the upcoming tournament will be contested for just the Continental title or the Unified Championship.

Article Continues Below

Kazuchika Okada set for another championship match at Full Gear

With three belts already under his name, Okada is now set for another championship battle at the upcoming Full Gear PPV. On the Nov. 19 episode of Collision, Okada defeated Mascara Dorada in a Double Jeopardy match and earned a title shot against his CMLL Trios Championship.

Now, on Nov. 22, the trio of Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero will challenge Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon for the CMLL World Trios Championships at the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl. While Okada has been regularly wrestling on AEW television, it will mark Takeshita's first match in almost a month for All Elite Wrestling. ‘The Alpha' last wrestled on the Nov. 1 episode of Collision.

With tension rising between Okada and Takeshita, fans can also expect them to finally collide at the upcoming PPV.