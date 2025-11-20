While out and about at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo encountered some nasty Philadelphia Eagles fans.

He went to the American Dream mall — which is located in the same area as MetLife Stadium — with YouTuber N3ON for a vlog. As Skattebo and N3ON made their way through the mall, someone off-camera yelled, “Go Birds!”

This confused Skattebo, who plays for the Giants and was on their home turf. “I just don't understand, like, you see me in public and you say, ‘Go Birds!' it just makes no sense. It literally makes no sense,” Skattebo said.

Someone yelled “Go Birds” to Cam Skattebo while he was on livestream at American Dream Mall 😂 pic.twitter.com/WfLeQdYxDB — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

N3ON then asked if Skattebo wanted them to “press” the guy for yelling it. He started yelling back before Skattebo stopped him. “I've always got your back,” he told Skattebo. “F**k that guy.”

Still, Skattebo gives fans some grace. It's all part of the game, and the Giants and Eagles are heated rivals. He has torched the Eagles in the past, too, so it's all good.

Cam Skattebo and the Giants steamrolled the Eagles in Week 6

Article Continues Below

Earlier in the season, Skattebo and the Giants hosted the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Jaxson Dart was starting just his third game, and the Giants upset the defending Super Bowl champions.

A big reason for the upset was Skattebo. Dart had an efficient game, passing for 195 yards and a touchdown (rushing for another), but Skattebo had 98 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Unfortunately, two weeks later, his rookie season would come to an abrupt end in the Giants' second matchup against the Eagles. He suffered an ankle injury that would cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

Before his injury, Skattebo had 410 rushing yards on 101 carries and five touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Skattebo broke out during his last two years in college after transferring to Arizona State. He rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season. He also logged 605 receiving yards and three touchdowns.