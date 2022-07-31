Rumor: Phillies’ new priority ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline looming, teams are finalizing their strategies as they look to bolster the roster, or stage a fire sale, ahead of Aug. 2. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be buyers at the deadline in order to continue their push for a Wild Card spot out of the National League, and GM Dave Dombrowski’s plan for the club has been revealed. According to Jayson Stark, the Phillies are looking to add a quality starting pitcher at the trade deadline, someone capable of starting an important playoff game for the team, if needed.

Teams that have talked to the #Phillies say they've backed off on bullpen and are shopping for a starter who can start a playoff game. They've been in on Syndergaard & Mahle. I've heard them connected to Quintana, but like last year, Dave Dombrowski values control over rentals — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 31, 2022

The Phillies have apparently backed down in their pursuit of a reliable bullpen arm and instead are focusing on bringing in a starting pitcher at the deadline. Among the names floated as a possible trade target include Noah Syndergaard, Tyler Mahle, and Jose Quintana, though it’s believed that Dombrowski is looking for a pitcher with some team control on his contract, rather than a rental arm.

While the Phillies are in the market for a big-name starter, the team reportedly doesn’t want to cough up any of its top prospects, which could hurt their chances at landing one of the deadline’s top dogs. Adding a starting pitcher to fill out the rotation has become a priority for the team, so perhaps we’ll see Dombrowski pull the trigger on a big trade with the deadline just around the corner, even if it means moving on from one of their valued farmhands.

As it stands, the Phillies’ rotation currently consists of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Kyle Gibson, with Zach Eflin on the IL. The team doesn’t appear to be overly confident in the back end of that group, prompting speculation of a potential deadline deal.