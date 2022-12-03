By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade, per Robert Murray. Jon Heyman reports that extension discussions between Reynolds and the Pirates are at an “impasse” which led to the trade request. Heyman adds that Pittsburgh is still not planning on dealing him away. But when a player makes a request such as this, teams tend to at least listen to offers.

Bryan Reynolds’ name was attached to no shortage of trade rumors ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. But Pittsburgh has displayed an unwillingness to trade the outfielder.

And it appears not much as changed. A Pirates spokesperson released a statement on Bryan Reynolds’ trade request, per Jason Mackey.

“While it is disappointing, this will have zero impact on our decision-making this off-season or in the future. Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond. With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates.”

This does not mean that a Bryan Reynolds trade is out the window. There have been plenty of times in the past where teams traded players following a request even after initially showing hesitancy. With that being said, there is no question that the Pirates would prefer to keep Reynolds in the fold.

Reynolds hit over .300 with 24 home runs last year. In 2022, he hit .262 with a 27 round-trippers. He’s a productive player that would net the Pirates a strong return in a potential deal. It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh ends up trading Bryan Reynolds this offseason.