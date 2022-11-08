By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Bryan Reynolds has emerged as one of the few bright spots on the Pittsburgh Pirates over the past couple of years. As a result, his name has consistently been mentioned in trade rumors. But the rebuilding Pirates have refused to trade him, and that will be unlikely to change during the 2022 offseason, per Jon Morosi.

Morosi reports that the Pirates believe they will be competitive before he hits free agency prior to the 2025 campaign. Although GMs have asked about Reynolds, the Pirates are reportedly not expected to trade him.

Reynolds broke out during the 2021 season, slashing .302/.390/.522 with a .912 OPS to go along with 24 home runs. He took a step back in 2022, slashing .262/.345/.461 with an .807 OPS. However, he clubbed a career-high 27 home runs for the Pirates.

It should also be noted that Reynolds has very little protection in Pittsburgh’s thin lineup. He doesn’t receive many good pitches to hit since he’s the player opponents target. With that being said, the Pirates have an up and coming core of young players including Oneil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes. Hayes has shown signs of stardom, and Cruz is one of the most exciting young players in the game.

The Pirates are expecting to compete in the near future with Bryan Reynolds and the remainder of Pittsburgh’s core leading the way. But after winning only 62 games in 2022, they certainly have a long ways to go. If Pittsburgh fails to display any improvement in 2023, they may opt to trade Bryan Reynolds ahead of the 2025 season.