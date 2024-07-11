Pittsburgh Pirates rookie starter Paul Skenes has gotten his career off to an incredible start.

The 22-year-old entered Thursday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-0 record, a 2.12 ERA, and 78 strikeouts through his 10 starts and 59.1 innings.

Skenes kept up the pace against the Brewers, with 11 strikeouts in seven no-hit innings before being relieved by the Pirates' bullpen. With that performance, Skenes made some MLB history, per Sarah Langs of MLB:

“Paul Skenes is the first pitcher with 7+ strikeouts in at least 10 of his 1st 11 career app (since at least 1901)”

That stat is a testament to the dominance that Skenes has displayed for the Pirates through his early career. There have been some incredible strikeout pitchers such as Walter Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver, and Randy Johnson that have never accomplished the feat.

Two of Skenes' first 11 starts for the Pirates have also seem him exit without having given up a hit. His second career start against the Cubs saw him throw six hitless innings for the Pirates. Thursday afternoon, Skenes through seven no-hit innings.

Pirates’ Paul Skenes makes more MLB history after All-Star selection

Skenes is headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, becoming the first player to ever be selected first overall in the draft and then make the All-Star team in the next season.

The Pirates selected Paul Skenes last year with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the LSU baseball program, and it was known that he would not take long to work his way up the ranks. He helped LSU win the College World Series a year ago and is now the ace of Pittsburgh's staff.

Skenes was called up in May by the Pirates, and some believe he should have been called up even earlier. He has more than lived up to the hype in his 11 starts so far this season. It's no surprise that Skenes got selected to the All-Star Game, given his performance so far this season.

Coming through the minor leagues, Skenes pitched in just five games in the Pirates' organization in 2023 after he was selected No. 1. He pitched in rookie ball, low-A, and Double-A. In 2024, he pitched in seven games at Triple-A before his call up to the big leagues.

Skenes can hit 102 mph with significant movement on his pitches. His velocity combined with that movement is what allow him to get strikeouts at such a high rate. Skenes has 99th percentile fastball velocity, with a well above average chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, walk rate, barrel rate and ground ball rate.

At just 22-years-old, the Skenes already a clear superstar for the Pirates. It will be exciting to watch the numbers he puts as he further develops his command and gets some experience under his belt.