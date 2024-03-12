The Detroit Pistons finished Monday night victorious after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 114-97. Their blowout win marked their 11th win of the season and their first series sweep by finishing 3-0 against Charlotte. Point guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren led Detroit with standout performances on both ends of the floor.
Cunningham controlled the pace of the Pistons' offense scoring 22 points and dishing eight assists. Duren put together one of his most complete games of the season dropping 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Detroit played with balance offensively as six different players scored in double figures. This was also one of the Pistons' best defensive efforts all year by holding the Hornets under 100 points and to 38.6% shooting from the field.
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren show elite chemistry
The pick-and-roll tandem between Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren holds so much influence on the Pistons' offense. Their chemistry on the floor is on high display from the frequent alley-oops or drop-off passes for a Duren dunk opened up by a double team to Cunningham. Duren spoke on their dynamic together after defeating the Hornets in the postgame presser.
“Playing with a guy like that, he makes the game way simpler. For me, for the team, for our offense, he gets it done every night,” Duren expressed.
Jalen Duren talking about his chemistry with Cade Cunningham and how the team adjusts to consistent double teams #Pistons 🏀
Question by @JohnnyKaneBSD pic.twitter.com/EGcXFuGyWI
— Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 12, 2024
The Pistons are starting to display the evolution of the pairing between the young duo. The offense has been translating with defenders crashing the paint more often, which leaves open shooting looks for other teammates. Detroit may have a reliable staple of their half-court scoring as Cunningham and Duren continue to develop together.
Duren stayed out of foul trouble
Duren was able to put together one of his most impactful games of the season courtesy of avoiding early foul trouble. He has been working through the habit of picking up two early fouls which continuously remove him from the court early in the first half.
Duren didn't pick up his first personal foul until midway through the third quarter. His presence helped the Pistons build a sizeable lead early to control the momentum from the start. Duren helped lead the way for Detroit as the team outscored Charlotte in the paint 56-40 and outrebounded the Hornets 51-40.
Monday was a needed bounce-back game for the young center after playing only 16 minutes in last Saturday's blowout loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Duren's ability to defend without fouling could impact the franchise trajectory greatly.
Pistons' James Wiseman continues to impress
After struggling to build consistency to open the year, center James Wiseman has been playing some of his best basketball through March. Wiseman finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and some encouraging rim protection in the winning effort against the Hornets. The backup center stole the show with a thunderous fourth-quarter dunk creating a frenzy at Little Caesars Arena.
James Wiseman JAMS IT on Nick Richards 😱pic.twitter.com/G2J3xM1Bod
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2024
The Pistons raved in support of Wiseman's growth through 2023-24. Duren shared immense support for Wiseman's breakout play in the Monday postgame presser.
“He’s here for a reason, and I’m just so happy to see how he’s coming along. He's a guy who’s in the gym every day working and getting extra reps,” Duren stated, per Bally Sports Detroit. “I've never not seen him in there early; he’s one of the first guys in the gym. It’s just a testament to the work he puts in. I'm super happy for him and what he’s been able to do.”