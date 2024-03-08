Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham continues to establish himself among the NBA greats. After scoring his 15th point en route to a 118-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham became the sixth-fastest player in NBA history to record 2,500 points and 800 assists in 128 career games. The third-year guard joined some elite NBA company with the accomplishment, including Lebron James, Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Oscar Robertson, and Allen Iverson.
Cunningham finished the historic night scoring 32 points along with 11 assists which was his 12th double-double of the season. He remained efficient through 38 minutes for the Pistons by shooting 10-22 from the field and 4-8 from three.
Head coach Monty Williams gave Cunningham high praise after the memorable accomplishment.
“It's huge. All of those guys are going to be in the Hall of Fame one day I think. For him to be able to do that speaks to his talent and the work he puts in,” Williams said. “That young man sees the best defender every night, he sees a double-team most of the night and he's not a selfish player. Cade's not a guy that just goes out there and just jacks up shots. He plays the right way.”
Monty Williams gave Cade Cunningham significant credit for becoming the 6th fastest player in NBA history to score 2500 points and record 800 assists (128 games) #Pistons
Question by @MikeACurtis2 pic.twitter.com/qimFdoGZU0
— Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 8, 2024
Cunningham has found ways to stay productive in his play throughout the Pistons' growing pains. After suffering numerous injuries early in his career and struggling to put together winning seasons, Cunningham has continued to develop as a promising player. Williams continued to explain the recognition Cunningham deserves for the noted achievement.
“For him to be on that list is a pretty cool thing for him and his family,” Williams shared. “For everything that we've been through and he's been through since he's been here, to have those kinds of achievements are things we need to celebrate so that's pretty cool.”