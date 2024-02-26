The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the New York Knicks Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pistons are 8-48, and they are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Orlando Magic. Detroit has already played the Knicks this season, and they lost by six points. In that game, Cade Cunningham led the team with 31 points, and eight assists. Jalen Duren recorded a double-double, as well. As a team, the Pistons shot 53.1 percent from the field, and they were able to make 15 threes. Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart will be out for this game.
The Knicks are 34-23, and they sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. New York is coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics Friday night. In their win over the Pistons earlier this season, Jalen Brunson dropped 42 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Julius Randle scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished eight assists. The Knicks shot 46.6 percent from the field in the win, and they made 16 threes. New York will not have Randle, OG Anunoby, or Mitchell Robinson in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pistons-Knicks Odds
Detroit Pistons: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +460
New York Knicks: -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -620
Over: 224 (-110)
Under: 224 (-110)
How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MSGSN
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons are having a bad year, as you can tell by their record. However, they do have a good chance in this game. The Knicks are missing three good players in this game, so the Pistons need to take advantage of it. Without Randle this season, the Knicks are 5-6. In fact, the Knicks have lost six of their last eight games. The Pistons are not playing well, but neither are the Knicks. If Cade Cunningham, and the Pistons can have a good game, they will be able to cover this spread.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the third-fewest points per game this season at 109.8 points. They also do a great job staying out of foul trouble. The Knicks play at a slower pace, which allows them to keep opposing teams under 110 points. When the Knicks allow under 110 points this season, they are 27-5. They should be able to keep Detroit to under 110, and that will help them cover the spread.
Detroit allows the fourth-most points per game this season. The Knicks need to take advantage of this. When the Knicks score just 115 points or more in a game, they have a record of 28-10. New York should be able to reach that mark easily in this game, and that will help them cover this spread.
Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The Pistons are not a good team. They struggle to get things going, and that has shown all season. The Knicks, on the other hand, are a good team, and they have played very well defensively. Because of this, I have a feeling the under will hit. As for a winner, I am not going to bet on the Pistons. I will take the Knicks to cover the spread.
Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks -11.5 (-110), Under 224 (-110)