The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. They were most recently defeated in overtime by the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, losing 142-138. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are looking to bounce back on Saturday. However, Edwards is listed on the injury report.

The Timberwolves star is dealing with right shoulder soreness. Minnesota is carefully monitoring the situation. Here is everything we know about Anthony Edwards' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Nets.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Nets

According to the NBA injury report, Edwards is questionable to play against the Nets.

Edwards' final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of Saturday night's game. At 20-11, Minnesota will enter the game with confidence against the 9-19 Nets. Regardless, the Timberwolves would prefer to have Edwards on the floor.

When it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Nets, however, the answer is currently uncertain.

Timberwolves' injury report

The Timberwolves have four players listed on the injury report for Saturday night's game.

Anthony Edwards (right shoulder soreness): Questionable

Mike Conley (rest): Questionable

Rob Dillingham (illness): Questionable

Terrence Shannon Jr. (left foot abductor hallucis strain): Out

Nets' injury report

The Nets also have four players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game.