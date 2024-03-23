The Detroit Pistons moved closer to another historic note after losing 129-102 to the Boston Celtics. With only 12 games left in the regular season, the Pistons are close to setting a new record for the fewest wins in franchise history.
The historic low was set in 1979-80 when the Pistons finished 16-66. This year's team is currently 12-58 and could be on the pace of resetting that franchise infamy by the end of 2023-24. Detroit also tied themselves with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA.
Closing the season will not be easy as the Pistons have a less-than-favorable schedule to finish. Six of their final 12 games are against teams in the playoffs. Nine of those close-out games are also on the road.
Injuries continue to add up
Detroit is struggling to stay healthy which makes that new record low a real possibility. Before tipoff against the Celtics, the Pistons had six different players on the injury report Ausar Thompson (illness), Simone Fontecchio (toe), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), Quentin Grimes (knee), Stanley Umude (ankle), and Taj Gibson (hamstring). Center Jalen Duren was a late scratch after shootaround due to back spasms.
Head coach Monty Williams implemented another new starting lineup that featured Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown Jr., Tosan Evbuomwan, and James Wiseman. Detroit has utilized 29 different starting lineups to make up for their injuries.
Celtics sweep Pistons
The Pistons kept Friday's game close in the opening quarter leading 34-32 to finish. Their limited depth and continuity were on notice against Boston as the game went on. Detroit surrendered 19 turnovers to the Celtics who rank No. 2 in NBA defensive rating. Boston also controlled the game offensively as they knocked down 16-45 triples.
The Celtics entered the game without Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday active. Star forward Jaylen Brown helped carry the scoring load leading all scorers with 33 points. Guard Payton Prichard filled in as a starter with 20 points. Boston received 19-point performances each from Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
Wiseman put together his best-scoring game as a Piston putting up 24 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Detroit received significant production from their guards as Ivey scored 16 points and Cunningham scored 15.
Williams has consistently refused to allow injuries as an excuse for the Pistons' struggles. He addressed it again in the postgame press conference after the blowout loss.
“I wouldn’t be here if I woke up thinking that another person was better than me, because I have just as much time in the day as they have. I have opportunities to prep. I have everything I need to be successful,” Williams stated. “We showed in the first quarter and a little bit in the third that we could compete. We just had two tough quarters in the second and fourth. I’m just proud of the guys that are just hanging in there because it is hard. What I’ve learned in these situations is you just do the next right thing, and don’t complicate it. (The Celtics) are the best team in the league, but to me that’s not an excuse. I can’t ever let that invade the DNA of our organization, that someone is just better than us. We have to go out there and compete just like everyone else.”