Recently, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3-5-1 on the 2025 NFL season with a frustrating home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. It was another relatively quiet game from Dak Prescott and the offense, who have struggled for two straight weeks now.

Still, for the most part, Prescott has been playing at an MVP level this year, and recently, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green raised eyebrows with some harsh comments about the quarterback, per Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

“Dak's [Prescott] a bum. … They'll never win with Dak. … Of course he's a good NFL quarterback… [but] when the money's on the line, when it's for all the marbles, who are you?” wondered Green.

Now, former Dallas Cowboys player Marcus Spears is going right back at Green during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take.

“It's a bit rich coming from Draymond Green, who's played with arguably a top-5 player to ever be in the NBA [in Steph Curry], to come out and say that like he's been the catalyst,” said Spears.

Indeed, it's unclear what Draymond Green's NBA career trajectory would have been had he not gotten to play with three Hall of Famers in their prime for a large chunk of his career, but he certainly would not have been viewed in as high regard in the basketball hierarchy as Prescott is in football, and arguably still isn't anyway.

Article Continues Below

Tough times for the Cowboys

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys shook things up at the NFL trade deadline by trading for New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in an attempt to bolster their pass rush, one that took a big hit when Micah Parsons was traded before the season.

With the season already more than halfway over, some are wondering if it's too little, too late for Jerry Jones and company to turn this campaign around, but the Williams addition will certainly help keep Dallas in the headlines, if nothing else.

The Cowboys now have a bye week to try to figure out how best to proceed this season.