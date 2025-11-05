The Dallas Cowboys made some noise at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Dallas made multiple moves, acquiring linebacker Logan Wilson and bringing in a big fish in Quinnen Williams. Just like everything the Cowboys do, these moves have drawn plenty of controversial reactions in the media.

Bill Simmons was not a fan of Dallas' big Quinnen Williams trade. He let them know about it on the latest episode of his podcast.

“Dallas is drunk, this is one of the worst. You could make a case for the Indy trade. I still didn’t like it. If we were doing grades, I’d be in the C minus, D plus range,” Simmons said on Wednesday via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “This Dallas trade is f—-ing bonkers. This is like a crazy NBA trade from the 2000s. If I was a Cowboys fan my head would be doing 360s. You are 3-5-1. You have no chance to do anything in the playoffs. What are you doing?”

Dallas sent a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and DT Mazi Smith for Williams.

Simmons argued that the Cowboys simply gave up too much to acquire the veteran defensive tackle. Which looks especially bad after trading away Micah Parsons.

“And you are giving away this years pick that you made worse because you traded Micah Parsons basically,” Simmons added. “Congratulations on that. You’ve made history.”

Cowboys fans, and the media, just won't let the Parsons trade go. At least until Dallas proves it can play competent defense without him.

Critics pan Cowboys' Quinnen Williams trade after selling Micah Parsons

Simmons is not the only NFL analyst who is not a fan of the Quinnen Williams trade.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell did not like the trade and cited the Micah Parsons deal as one of his main reasons.

“Bad trade compounded by a truly wretched attempt to make up for the bad trade,” Barnwell posted on BlueSky. “And I like Quinnen Williams!”

Meanwhile, noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless seemed optimistic about adding Williams. But he noted that Dallas still won't make any noise in they playoffs.

The best way to silence critics in the NFL is to win games. And for Quinnen specifically, to make big plays for the Cowboys on defense.

Unfortunately, Cowboys fans will have to wait until Monday Night Football in Week 11 before they can see Williams in action.