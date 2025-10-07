The Detroit Pistons jumped out to a victorious start with a 128-112 preseason win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Their matchup began with an ugly first half that suggested the Pistons might be in trouble. Memphis had clear control of the contest, leading by as many as 21 points. Detroit's sluggish start was wiped away by the end of the first half, courtesy of a superstar performance by franchise point guard Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham concluded the first half with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-7 point guard only played 19 minutes but surely left his imprint on the game. The versatility of his scoring was on full display by driving to the hoop, connecting on midrange looks, knocking down step-back or catch-and-shoot triples, and even getting to the free-throw line.

Detroit's All-Star guard landed one of the most exciting plays of the game with an alley-oop left-hand finish at the end of the second quarter.

Cunningham did a sound job of trying to set up his teammates for open looks as well. He finished with only four assists but was able to help everybody stay productive against the Grizzlies. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff opted to sit Cunningham the whole second half after 19 minutes of play for the Pistons.

Pistons come alive in the second quarter

Detroit came out extremely rusty to start the game. Memphis was able to put heavy pressure on Detroit without All Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Pistons' defense was sloppy early as the Grizzlies connected on their first ten 3-point attempts.

After being down 42-24 at the end of the first, Detroit woke up with a 50-point second quarter. Their defensive intensity showed up as well by limiting to 22 points in that period. An inspiring 42-11 run by the Pistons turned the game around and shifted control in their favor.

The Pistons generated some needed energy when they opened the quarter with forwards Ron Holland and Ausar Thompson together. They helped spark a 7-0 run, and cut the Grizzlies' lead down to 11 points.

Balanced team effort for the Pistons

Detroit approached their preseason opener without starting center Jalen Duren. He was allowed to rest due to hamstring tightness and is listed as day-to-day. His absence plus Cunningham sitting the second half allowed plenty of opportunity for other players to shine.

Seven different Pistons finished the night scoring in double figures. Forward Tobias Harris contributed 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in 14 minutes of action. Harris was the facilitator of the highlight alley-oop to Cunningham for the Pistons.

Monday night's contest marked the first game back for starting shooting guard Jaden Ivey. Bickerstaff played him for 13 minutes with the first unit to help get his rhythm and conditioning back. While there was obvious rust showing in his game, there were plenty of moments that showed he is capable of returning back to last season's form.

Center Isaiah Stewart started in place of Duren and contributed 12 points for the Pistons. Rookie Chaz Lanier, guard Marcus Sasser, and backup center Tolu Smith each put up 11 points in their time on the floor. Free-agency addition Duncan Robinson came off the bench adding 10 points while leading the Pistons in minutes with 19.