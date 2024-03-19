The Detroit Pistons limped into their Monday night road matchup against the Boston Celtics courtesy of a number of critical injuries. Their health concern snowballed during the 119-94 blowout as forward Isaiah Stewart strained his hamstring in the third quarter. Stewart started favoring his leg after grabbing a rebound, which caused him to miss the rest of the second half.
Johnny Kane gives an update on Isaiah Stewart, who left with a sore right hamstring. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/rVoKCJnxBE
Detroit entered the game already missing four key players in Cade Cunningham (knee), Quentin Grimes (knee), Simone Fontecchio (toe), and Ausar Thompson (illness). Grimes has been in and out of the lineup for the Pistons while dealing with this knee injury before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, Monday night marked the fifth consecutive game missed by Thompson managing an undisclosed illness.
Boston also came into the game shorthanded with star Jayson Tatum inactive from an ankle injury. The Celtics picked up the scoring slack without him, as four different players scored at least 20 points. Forward Jaylen Brown led all scorers finishing with 30 points. Guard Derrick White recorded his first career triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Detroit struggled mightily on offense for a good portion of the game. The Pistons finished the night shooting 42.9% from the field and 31% from three. Guard Jaden Ivey led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points in 29 minutes.
Pistons' head coach Monty Williams advised the team would hopefully have an update on Stewart's injury when they return home, per Bally Sports Detroit. Williams also spoke to the impact of missing that many players due to injury.
“When you're missing that many guys, you have to do something that overwhelms in the stat sheet. We didn't shoot it well, we didn't generate enough threes, we didn't get to the free throw line and we got outrebounded,” Williams explained. “It's just one of those games where their intensity, their physicality, and the veterans they have on the floor know how to play and you saw it in many stretches tonight.”