The beef doesn't appear to be over between Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, and Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. Thomas takes issue with how Jordan talked about him on the television program The Last Dance, which depicted the Bulls' final championship season with Jordan.
"This dude got on international television and called me an a*shole… And until he apologizes on international television, no conversation."
Isiah Thomas on where things stand between him and Michael Jordan 👀
“Until he apologizes on international television, no conversation,” Thomas said, per The Volume. Thomas took issue to the profanity Jordan used to describe him as a person.
It's hard to see two absolute legends of NBA basketball sit at odds like this. Jordan and Thomas were two of the best to ever play the game. Thomas played with the Pistons from 1981-1994. He won two NBA championships during his time with the Pistons. He then went on to coach in the NBA, including in the All-Star game in 2003 as the East coach. That was also Jordan's final All-Star game, as a member of the Washington Wizards. Thomas said he convinced Vince Carter to give up his starting spot on that team to Jordan, so he doesn't understand why Jordan would bad mouth him.
"I took Vince Carter aside and convinced him to give his spot…Had I known you felt that way, I definitely would've treated you differently."
Isaiah Thomas on not knowing how Michael Jordan felt until "The Last Dance" 😥
Jordan, of course, had arguably the most successful NBA career of any player. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls, a gold medal with the 1992 Olympic basketball “Dream Team,” and was named the NBA Finals MVP six times. He also received the NBA Most Valuable Player Award five times in his lengthy pro career. He famously retired from the league twice in his career before returning to play again for the Bulls, and then later for the Wizards.
There definitely appears to be hurt feelings between these two men, and NBA fans everywhere are curious to see what happens next.