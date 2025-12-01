The Minnesota Vikings had an ugly Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, who took them to the woodshed for a 26-0 victory.

The shutout loss at the hands of Sam Darnold and company did not just leave the Vikings embarrassed; they also were dealt with injuries in the contest, with center Ryan Kelly going down with a hip flexor issue and veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. suffering a shoulder injury, as reported by Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jones hurt his shoulder after landing hard while trying to pick up yards after a catch in the third quarter. He ended up fumbling the ball and was later taken off the field with just three rushing yards on six carries to show in addition ot his 22 receiving yards on four receptions and four targets.

The 30-year-old Jones, who signed a two-year extension contract with the Vikings in March, has been dealing with a shoulder issue for some weeks now, and he may have aggravated it in the Seattle game. The extent of Jones' injury remains to be seen, but he could end up being sidelined in Week 14's meeting between the Vikings and the Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings' loss to Seattle was their fourth in a row and dropped them to 4-8. Minnesota's offense has been tough to watch of late, producing just a total of six points in the last two games, and moving the chains could get harder for them without Jones.

Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott stand to see more work on the ground should Jones get sidelined.