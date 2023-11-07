Pistons legend Isiah Thomas had a lot to say about Michael Jordan and his feelings on the 'beef' that never seems to go away.

Isiah Thomas is widely considered to be the best player in Detroit Pistons history. Michael Jordan is considered to be the best Chicago Bull, and in many if not most circles the greatest NBA player of all-time.

A native of the rough and tumble west side of Chicago, Thomas and Jordan were among the fiercest rivals seen in the history of the league. Jordan highlighted his beef with Thomas during ‘The Last Dance,' the popular documentary movie on the Jordan's Bulls dynasty released in July 2020.

The modern day Pistons and Coach Monty Williams are hoping to rekindle some of that old school Bad Boys magic with rookie sensation Ausar Thompson, whom they hope can continue his journey into Kevin Garnett territory. Coach Williams' net worth is sky-high after he became the second-highest paid coach in the NBA behind Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.

With so much focus on the GOAT debate in today's NBA, the Thomas vs. Jordan feud is often spotlighted as the most important in the career of Jordan's ascent to becoming the ‘greatest.'

Thomas Shares Honest Admission on Jordan Beef

An interview with Thomas was shared by Bulls writer Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. Thomas said he doesn't hate anybody and added that he didn't realize Jordan had a beef with him until the ‘Last Dance' movie came out.

Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, speaking at the ForbesBLK Summit in Atlanta, opened up about his strained relationship with Michael Jordan: “This beef that we supposedly had,”Thomas said, “well, I didn’t know anything about it until The Last Dance.” pic.twitter.com/v8kAycjz4y — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 6, 2023

Thomas seemed to doubt Jordan's honesty in the situation and detailed a scenario in which he would like to meet with the former North Carolina Tar Heels star and Bulls legend.

More from Isiah Thomas on his strained relationship with Michael Jordan: “I don’t hate anybody. If the brother came here and sat down today and wanted to have an honest conversation — key word, honest — I’m down for it.” pic.twitter.com/Mist32WC3i — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 6, 2023

Thomas ‘Still Waiting for an Apology'

In March of this past year, the Pistons legend and two-time NBA champion Thomas revealed his NSFW thoughts on Jordan and the way he was called out on ‘The Last Dance.'

Thomas played for the late coach Bobby Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers, where he won an NCAA championship. He detailed his experiences watching the famous Bulls movie.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I'm sitting there and I'm watching it with my family and I'm thinking everything is good,” Thomas said according to EuroHoops.

“And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an assh–e. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an assh–e. I'm like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, 'cause I'm from the west side of Chicago.”