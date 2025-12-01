Myles Garrett did not hold back on Jauan Jennings' actions during the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

During a break in play due to an injury to Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins, multiple Cleveland defenders were exchanging words with Jennings. At one point, Garrett entered the fray next to the ref, and the officials had to separate both sides.

Garrett reflected on the events after the game, per reporter Kimberley Martin. He questioned the San Francisco receiver's behavior, believing that it shouldn't be part of the game.

“I can't speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don't say something to somebody,” Garrett said. “So, he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players. And I was just trying to separate everybody. And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that.

“I don't feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him. But I'm just trying to keep my guys focused on the game and not worried about stuff outside of it because we're focused on what's on the field.”

How Myles Garrett, Browns played against 49ers

Jauan Jennings has been stirring up noise with his on-the-field actions these past few weeks. This time, it involved Myles Garrett and the Browns. And unfortunately for Cleveland, they lost by a 26-8 score.

Cleveland was competitive against the playoff-contending 49ers squad as they only trailed 10-8 at halftime. However, they were unable to generate any more significant offense as San Franciso went on to create enough distance to secure the win.

Quinshon Judkins was active in the run game as he had 23 of the team's 31 carries for 91 yards. Harold Fannin Jr. led the receiving game with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jeudy came next with three receptions for 26 yards, while Jerome Ford caught three passes for 17 yards.

Cleveland fell to a 3-9 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 14th place. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans while trailing the New York Jets and Bengals.

The Browns will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Titans on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.