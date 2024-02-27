The Detroit Pistons lost a 113-111 thriller to the New York Knicks on Monday night after a controversial ending that had Pistons coach Monty Williams steaming mad.
In the closing seconds of the game, the Pistons appeared to be fouled by the Knicks twice, but neither was called – leading to the game-winning layup from Josh Hart.
After the game, Pistons coach Monty Williams let loose:
Said Williams, per Keith Langlois of Pistons.com, “Where's the New York media now? The absolute worst call of the season. No call. And enough's enough. We've done it the right way. We've called the league. We've sent in clips. We're sick of hearing the same stuff …. over and over again.”
The Pistons coach continued, “We had a chance to win the game. And (they) dove into Ausar's legs and there was a no-call. That's an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period. And I'm tired of talking about it. I'm tired of our guys asking me ‘what more can we do, coach? hat situation is Exhibit A to what we've been dealing with all season long and enough's enough. You cannot dive into a guy's legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no call. It's ridiculous and we're tired of it.
We just want a fair game called. Period. And I got nothing else to say. We want a fair game and that was not fair. I'm done.”
The Pistons next take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.