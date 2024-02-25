The Detroit Pistons wound up on the gut-wrenching end of a 112-109 last-second loss to the Orlando Magic. One of the biggest focal points of the loss from head coach Monty Williams was the lack of free throw attempts for the Pistons. Detroit only attempted 13 free throws in a very physical game where Orlando shot 21 free throws.
Center Jalen Duren was the only Pistons starter who attempted a free throw in the contest. Duren shot 4-of-6 from the charity stripe and the rest of the free throw attempts came from Detroit's bench.
Cade Cunningham has scored 56 points over his last two games without taking a single free throw. Coach Williams addressed the lack of calls for Cunningham and the rest of the team, per Bally Sports Detroit.
“How does a guy, even on the last bucket, how do you get to the basket like that and not draw contact? There were a number of times that I thought he wasn't trying to manipulate the contact, there was just contact and he's not getting to the line. It's frustrating. Cade is a guy who attacks the basket,” Williams shared.
The Pistons have been on the wrong side of the whistle with the officials all season. They have been called for the second most fouls in the NBA but often struggle to get a consistent whistle in return to get to the free throw line. The postgame presser ended with Williams exclaiming “13 free throws” in shock while leaving the media room. Williams admitted in the press conference how the calls have been frustrating the team.
“I've been saying it all year. I'm not trying to be disrespectful or get a fine. Our guys are frustrated with it and I'm trying to keep them at this place of poise. But when you look at this thing night in and night out, 13 free throws in a physical game like that is hard to swallow,” Williams added.