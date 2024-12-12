ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons for an Eastern Conference battle on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Pistons are coming off a 120-111 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Before that, they lost at TD Garden to the Celtics 130-120. Detroit is shockingly 10-15 on the season and is competing in a not-so-competitive conference. Cade Cunningham is playing at a high level right now and as long as he is doing so, then the Pistons should continue to win games. This team seems to be heading in the right direction.

The Celtics still remain title favorites. They are 19-5 on the season but are coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzles at home, 127-121. The Celtics have played well at home this season and should be in a good position to respond with a win at home against the Pistons. Boston hasn't played a road game since December 1 and will hit the road to Washington this weekend.

Here are the Pistons-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Celtics Odds

Detroit Pistons: +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +430

Boston Celtics: -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have a great chance to cover this spread on Thursday. The Celtics will be without star Jayson Tatum as he will be taking this game off due to rest. He is dealing with a petella injury but it isn't serious enough for him to really miss games. However, the Celtics have played a lot of games recently and a break for the star could be a good thing. The Pistons need to find a way to take advantage of the fact that Tatum is out.

In the win over the Knicks, the Pistons were led by Cunningham. He scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 15 assists for a triple-double. If the Pistons get that kind of production from Cunningham tonight, then the Pistons will cover this spread.

Jaden Ivey is second on the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game. He adds 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists as well as 1.0 steals per game. Tobias Harris has been playing well this season. He's back in Detroit and is averaging 14.1 points per game and grabs 6.9 rebounds. The 32-year-old scored 27 against the Celtics last week.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sam Hauser is also out for the Celtics tonight. The C's are short-handed but are still a big favorite to win this game. If the Celtics want to cover this spread, then Jaylen Brown and Payton Prichard should take over the scoring. Prichard is the sixth-man of the year favorite right now and has been one of the best scorers off the bench this season, if not the best.

In five games this season, Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. The Unicorn has been a huge addition to this team this season and with him available tonight, the Celtics should control the game, even without Tatum.

Derrick White and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the only two guards to average 1.0 blocks this season. White also averages 1.0 steals as well. White has been one of the top defensive guards in the NBA since arriving in Boston a few seasons ago. Between him and Jrue Holiday defending Cade Cunningham, the Celtics are in a good spot to cover this spread.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are without Tatum but can still win this game easily. However, I like the Pistons to cover this spread on the road. Cunningham is playing very well right now and that should be enough.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Pistons +11.5 (-114)