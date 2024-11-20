ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Hornets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-114)

Moneyline: -106

Charlotte Hornets: -1 (-106)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are having a decent season considering the year they had in 2023/24. Detroit relies on their play from Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is the best player on the Pistons, and he is averaging 23.3 points per game, 7.3 assists, and 8.8 rebounds. Along with that, Cunningham has averaged more assists and rebounds in the month of November. He is having a great month, and the Pistons need that to continue if they are going to beat the Hornets.

Detroit does a pretty good job on defense. They are allowing opponents to shoot under 46 percent against them, and they do not commit a lot of fouls. The Pistons have allowed less than 110 points per game in their last three games, as well. Detroit needs to keep up with their defensive play Thursday night. The Hornets do not score a lot outside of LaMelo Ball, so Detroit has a chance to hold them to a low score. As long as the Pistons do that, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

This is a home game for Charlotte, and that actually benefits them greatly. The Hornets are 4-3 at home, and they have won three straight home games. They have beaten the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Pistons at home this season. There are a couple great wins in there. If the Hornets can keep playing well at home, they will be able to cover the spread.

In the first game against the Pistons, the Hornets won by one points. They only allowed 107 points in that win, and held Detroit to just 31.2 percent from three. With that, the Pistons only attempted nine free throws in the game. At home this season, the Hornets allow 112.6 points per game. Their defense at home has been solid, and that needs to continue on Thursday night.

LaMelo Ball is the key for the Hornets. He is scoring just under 30 points per game, and averages 6.6 assists. Ball had a tough game against the Brooklyn Nets last time out, but that is not the norm for him. He is a very good player, and can make a difference on the court. If Ball is able to have a good game, the Hornets are going to put up a great fight against the Pistons.

Final Pistons-Hornets Prediction & Pick

This is actually going to be a good game. The Pistons are a better team this year. The Hornets are, as well. Along with that, the Hornets are a much better team at home. Choosing between LaMelo Ball and Cade Cunningham is never easy, either. However, for this game, I am going to take the Hornets to win at home. With the spread being so small, I will take them to cover, as well.

Final Pistons-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets -1 (-106)